No. 9 LSU hosts Lamar Tuesday night at The Box

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - No. 9 LSU hosts the Lamar Cardinals in a dreaded mid-week game Tuesday night at Alex Box Stadium.
The Tigers have lost their last two mid-week games to UL-Lafayette (6-5) and Southern (7-2).
LSU is 7-4 in mid-week matchups this season, but are just 2-3 in their last five.
The Tigers (26-15, 11-7) did win two out of three against the Florida Gators over the weekend and are only one game back of SEC West leading Arkansas.
The Cardinals (14-26, 6-15) have lost three out of their last four games and are currently 12th out of 13 teams in the Southland Conference standings.
Lamar averages 4.8 runs per game and is hitting .279 as a team, with 53 doubles, 11 triples and 30 home runs.
Lamar’s Leading Hitters:
- Logan Berlof: .374 batting average, 7 doubles, 3 home runs and 17 RBI
- Avery George: .340 batting average, 2 doubles, 1 triple and 14 RBI
- JC Correa: .315 batting average, 11 doubles, 5 home runs and 29 RBI
- Reese Durand: .307 batting average, 1 double, 3 triples, 1 home run and 6 RBI
LSU is scoring 7.0 runs per game and is batting .277 as a team with 66 doubles, seven triples and 36 home runs.
LSU’s Top Hitters:
- Zach Watson: .352 batting average, 13 doubles, 4 home runs and 26 RBI
- Josh Smith: .349 batting average, 10 doubles, 6 home runs and 22 RBI
- Daniel Cabrera: .312 batting average, 8 doubles, 2 triples, 7 home runs and 35 RBI
- Antoine Duplantis: .310 batting average, 3 doubles, 2 triples, 7 home runs and 44 RBI
- Chris Reid: .299 batting average, 8 doubles, 1 home run and 24 RBI
- Giovanni DiGiacomo: .298 batting average, 3 doubles, 1 triple and 12 RBI
Rankings:
- LSU: Collegiate Baseball 15, Perfect Game 9, D1 Baseball 13, Baseball America 14
- Lamar: Not ranked
Series Record:
- LSU leads the series 7-6
Pitching matchup:
- LSU: Landon Marceaux (1-2, 8.41 ERA, 20.1 IP, 11 BB, 18 SO) vs Lamar: Jack Dallas (0-4, 6.04 ERA, 25.1 IP, 17 BB, 20 SO)
SEC series schedule:
- Friday: at Alabama 6 p.m. (SEC Network+)
- Saturday: at Alabama 2 p.m. (SEC Network+)
- Sunday: at Alabama 1 p.m. (SEC Network+)
