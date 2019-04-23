No. 9 LSU hosts Lamar Tuesday night at The Box

No. 9 LSU hosts Lamar Tuesday night at The Box
LSU Baseball vs South Alabama on April 3, 2019 (Source: Josh Auzenne)
By Kirk Michelet | April 23, 2019 at 9:25 AM CDT - Updated April 23 at 3:43 PM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - No. 9 LSU hosts the Lamar Cardinals in a dreaded mid-week game Tuesday night at Alex Box Stadium.

The Tigers have lost their last two mid-week games to UL-Lafayette (6-5) and Southern (7-2).

LSU is 7-4 in mid-week matchups this season, but are just 2-3 in their last five.

The Tigers (26-15, 11-7) did win two out of three against the Florida Gators over the weekend and are only one game back of SEC West leading Arkansas.

The Cardinals (14-26, 6-15) have lost three out of their last four games and are currently 12th out of 13 teams in the Southland Conference standings.

RELATED STORIES:

Lamar averages 4.8 runs per game and is hitting .279 as a team, with 53 doubles, 11 triples and 30 home runs.

Lamar’s Leading Hitters:

  • Logan Berlof: .374 batting average, 7 doubles, 3 home runs and 17 RBI
  • Avery George: .340 batting average, 2 doubles, 1 triple and 14 RBI
  • JC Correa: .315 batting average, 11 doubles, 5 home runs and 29 RBI
  • Reese Durand: .307 batting average, 1 double, 3 triples, 1 home run and 6 RBI

LSU is scoring 7.0 runs per game and is batting .277 as a team with 66 doubles, seven triples and 36 home runs.

LSU’s Top Hitters:

  • Zach Watson: .352 batting average, 13 doubles, 4 home runs and 26 RBI
  • Josh Smith: .349 batting average, 10 doubles, 6 home runs and 22 RBI
  • Daniel Cabrera: .312 batting average, 8 doubles, 2 triples, 7 home runs and 35 RBI
  • Antoine Duplantis: .310 batting average, 3 doubles, 2 triples, 7 home runs and 44 RBI
  • Chris Reid: .299 batting average, 8 doubles, 1 home run and 24 RBI
  • Giovanni DiGiacomo: .298 batting average, 3 doubles, 1 triple and 12 RBI

Rankings:

  • LSU: Collegiate Baseball 15, Perfect Game 9, D1 Baseball 13, Baseball America 14
  • Lamar: Not ranked

Series Record:

  • LSU leads the series 7-6

Pitching matchup:

  • LSU: Landon Marceaux (1-2, 8.41 ERA, 20.1 IP, 11 BB, 18 SO) vs Lamar: Jack Dallas (0-4, 6.04 ERA, 25.1 IP, 17 BB, 20 SO)

SEC series schedule:

  • Friday: at Alabama 6 p.m. (SEC Network+)
  • Saturday: at Alabama 2 p.m. (SEC Network+)
  • Sunday: at Alabama 1 p.m. (SEC Network+)

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.