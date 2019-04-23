Man found asleep on couch in Governor’s Mansion arrested

BATON ROUGE, LA (AP/WAFB) - Louisiana State Police has disclosed they arrested a man last week accused of trespassing at the Governor’s Mansion and damaging property.
Reynard Green, 34, of Baton Rouge was booked Wednesday on counts of simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, criminal trespassing, criminal damage to property, battery on a police officer (2 counts), and possession of schedule I narcotics.
East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Sid Gautreaux says booking records show Green was found sleeping on a couch and had broken an antique table. The arrest report further states Green was found just before 6 a.m. Once he was transported for booking, he reportedly began to swing at an officer, hitting him in the chest. Green was then placed in leg shackles as he was becoming “extremely violent.”
The report goes on to say Green struck another officer while he was being shackled. The report states while looking through Green’s pants for identification, officers found a small amount of suspected synthetic marijuana in his front left pocket.
Authorities wouldn't immediately comment on whether Gov. John Bel Edwards or his family were in the mansion at the time.
It wasn't immediately clear whether Green had an attorney.
The incident remains under investigation.
