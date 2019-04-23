LSU to officially introduce Scott Woodward as new athletic director

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU will officially introduce its new athletic director, Scott Woodward, Tuesday at noon.
The press conference will be streamed in full live to the 9Sports app as well as on WAFB’s Facebook page.
Woodward, an LSU grad and Baton Rouge native, was athletic director at Texas A&M and was hired to replace Joe Alleva, who stepped down April 17 to take on a new role at the university.
Woodward, who previously served as LSU’s director of external affairs from 2000 to 2004, served as the vice president of external affairs at the University of Washington, prior to being named director of athletics in 2008.
A graduate of Catholic High School, Wooward served as the LSU chancellor’s representative to the athletic department from 2000 to 2004. The Dallas Morning News says Woodward’s “popularity has skyrocketed over the past 18 months.”
