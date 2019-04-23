Locally filmed movie to premiere at Tribeca Film Festival in New York

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A movie filmed in Louisiana is making its way to the big screen in New York later this week.
Lost Bayou was shot in the Lafayette area and will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival Thursday.
You may have seen Carol Anne Gayle around town as the Exhibit and Program Specialist at Historic City Hall in downtown Lake Charles.
“Once I find the exhibits I install them, light them and try to find extra programming to enhance them," Gayle said, describing her position.
She’s also no stranger to acting, Gayle said she’s been an actor since she was a teenager and she’s also portrayed Ellen Goos Lock at the Living History Cemetery Tour held in October last year.
Now, she’s one of the actors in Lost Bayou in her role as “Maw."
“It’s heart-wrenching. It’s about a family that has been pulled apart by modern times, by tragedy, just like everybody’s family. It includes-- the daughter Gal is addicted to opioids, so, she’s got an inner struggle that’s going on. That relationship between her father, mother and her was disruptive to say the least," Gayle said about the movie.
She describes her character as the matriarch of the Cajun family at the center of the film.
“I emailed them my resume and photo and then lo and behold, they picked me for the part of mom," Gayle said. “I don’t want to give anything away. She’s a big part of the story. Most of my scenes are filmed in dream sequences. They were filmed in dream sequences from the point of view of Gal, the daughter, and Pop, the dad, the husband.”
Many details of the movie are still under wraps — 7News was told no trailer or teaser video are being released prior to the premiere.
