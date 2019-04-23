55 graduate from Calcasieu law enforcement training academy

Fifty-five cadets representing 17 agencies in the five-parish area graduated from the 121st Basic Academy Tuesday. The officers completed 509 hours of instruction and passed the Louisiana Peace Officer Standard Testing (POST) exam. They are now certified as Basic Peace Officers. (Source: Shelby Trahan / KPLC)
By Shelby Trahan | April 23, 2019 at 1:55 PM CDT - Updated April 23 at 1:55 PM

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Those in law enforcement work tirelessly to protect residents everyday.

As they patrol the streets, officials say they constantly refer back to the training they receive at the Calcasieu Parish Regional Law Enforcement Training Academy.

On Tuesday, 55 cadets representing 17 agencies in the five-parish area graduated from the 121st Basic Academy. The officers completed 509 hours of instruction and passed the Louisiana Peace Officer Standard Testing (POST) exam. They are now certified as Basic Peace Officers.

Tanner Atwell, a cadet with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, received the Highest Scholastic Average honor and was selected class president.

The academy trains law enforcement for Calcasieu, Cameron, Beauregard, Allen and Jeff Davis parishes.

For three long months, the cadets are put through a rigorous curriculum, including firearm training, legal training, history of law enforcement and defensive tactics. They learn from instructors who have lived through the scenarios the cadets run through every day.

121st BASIC ACADEMY AWARDS

Class President

  • Tanner Atwell, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office

Highest Scholastic Average

  • Tanner Atwell, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office

Firearms Awards

  1. Michael Courville, Lake Charles City Police Department
  2. Recia Lopez, DeRidder Police Department
  3. Tanner Atwell, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office

Defensive Tactics Honor

  • Eric Gruspier, Lake Charles City Police Department

GRADUATES

Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office

  • Thomas Beaver
  • Quincy Buckley
  • Valerie Franks
  • Dustin Haller
  • Camille Rodriguez

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office

  • Eric Adams
  • Tanner Atwell
  • Daulton Boston
  • Kent Castille
  • Clint Cormier
  • Matthew Cormier
  • Jacob Guidry
  • Katilynn Kirkwood
  • Gregory Marshall
  • Matthew Nunez
  • Tommy Paul
  • Derek Racca
  • David Ritchie
  • Randy Schlesinger
  • Wendel Spillars
  • Brent Tradewell
  • Jake Verrette
  • David Williams

Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Department

  • Tylyn Landry
  • Hunter Manuel
  • Kara Wigley

DeQuincy Police Department

  • Jeremy Gatlin

DeRidder Police Department

  • Recia Lopez

Iowa Police Department

  • Keelan Poullard

Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office

  • Lakyn Taber
  • Juan Yanez

Jennings Police Department

  • Dakota Cary
  • Erika Stevens
  • Cameron Williams

Lake Arthur Police Department

  • Joseph Marcantel

Lake Charles Police Department

  • Keithen Breaux
  • Kena Clymer
  • Michael Courville
  • Wyatt Davis
  • Russell Dennis
  • Jaylen Goodly
  • Eric Gruspier
  • Mildred Joseph
  • Kelvin Kirkwood
  • Steven McDaniel
  • Osvaldo Santiago
  • Peavey Santiago
  • Thadius Schecher

Lake Charles Office of Juvenile Justice

  • Jaclyn Lobbs

McNeese Police Department

  • Stephanie Bryant

Merryville Police Department

  • Mariano Arvelo

Oakdale Police Department

  • Teia Hampton

Sulphur Police Department

  • Ronnie Guillory

Ward 3 Marshal’s Office

  • Nikkie Henry

Westlake Police Department

  • William Ryder

