First Alert Forecast: Heavy rain and storms likely Thursday morning

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Through the rest of the day, it will be cloudy with limited sunshine. It is really an overcast looking day. The humidity is rising with the southeasterly winds. That is also helping the temperatures warm up. Highs today will be in the upper 70s. It may get warm enough to reach 80 degrees in some areas. The good news about today is that there is still no chance of rain.
This evening, there will still be a lot of clouds around. I do not expect many breaks in the clouds. Therefore, for sunset, it should be a little too cloudy for a beautiful sunset. There will not be any rain from these clouds. Temperatures will fall from the 70s to the 60s after sunset. You should not need a jacket or umbrella if you have ay evening plans.
Overnight, it will be mostly cloudy. There still should not be any rain. All of that will stay well to our west in Texas. There should be a slight breeze as well. That may be enough to keep any fog from forming. With the clouds and the winds, the temperatures will have a hard time cooling down. Therefore, lows tonight will be in the mid 60s.
Wednesday will have slightly higher rain chances. There will be a 20% chance of rain for the day. This is from a system to our west that will bring a cold front through by Thursday. As the system gets closer on Wednesday, there could be a few showers that pop up ahead of the cold front. Hence the 20%. It would not be a bad idea to have an umbrella just in case. It should also be a windy day as the cold front gets closer. Temperatures should reach the lower 80s in the afternoon.
Thursday is when I expect the cold front to pass through. That is why I have increased the rain chance to 80%. There will be a good chance for heavy showers and a few thunderstorms. As far as any severe weather, it is possible. Anything we do see, will be a low risk. Flooding may be the biggest issue with the expected heavy rainfall. We will continue to monitor the storms as we get closer. As of now, I would prepare for plenty of rain throughout the day.
Friday is trending in the right direction. I do not think there will be a lot of rain. I am optimistically putting only a 20% chance of rain on Friday, hoping the rain will be gone by then. A high pressure will be building in, helping clear the rain away. The clouds will slowly be clearing away as well. It all depends on how fast this system decides to move.
Over next weekend, the rain chances are looking low. I have taken the rain chance out completely for Saturday and Sunday. Both days should be mostly sunny. It is looking like it will be very nice to get outside. Temperatures will also be warm and reach the mid 80s in the afternoon. It may even be nice enough to sit by the pool this weekend!
Next week so far looks to remain dry. There will be some clouds from time to time. There will also be plenty of sunshine! It should be very nice. Temperatures will also be quite warm. It will warm up to the 80s in the afternoon. With the temperatures staying consistently warm, it is really starting to feel more like spring. Almost like early summer.
