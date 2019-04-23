FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Clouds and humidity increase; heavy rain threat Thursday

The forecast is becoming even clearer that Thursday is going to be a very wet day as a developing area of low pressure tracks right across Louisiana along a slow-moving front. The first round of rain will likely begin in time for the morning commute and could be heavy with additional rain continuing through the afternoon and evening as the area of low pressure moves across the state. Severe weather isn’t too likely at this time but a few stronger storms will be possible with widespread 2 to 4 inches of rain expected by the time the heavier rain ends by Thursday evening. Some flash flooding will be possible.