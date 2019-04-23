FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Clouds and humidity increase; heavy rain threat Thursday

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Morning temperatures are a bit milder and the air is a bit more humid. Watch for some patchy areas of fog possible for the morning commute, otherwise no weather worries for our day ahead. A bit more clouds will build through the day and humidity values continue to increase with persistent southerly winds 10 to 15 mph. Highs will again top out at or just shy of 80 degrees this afternoon. Lows tonight will keep clouds around with lows in the 60s. The only difference for Wednesday is that it will be even cloudier but still warm and rain-free during the day.
The forecast is becoming even clearer that Thursday is going to be a very wet day as a developing area of low pressure tracks right across Louisiana along a slow-moving front. The first round of rain will likely begin in time for the morning commute and could be heavy with additional rain continuing through the afternoon and evening as the area of low pressure moves across the state. Severe weather isn’t too likely at this time but a few stronger storms will be possible with widespread 2 to 4 inches of rain expected by the time the heavier rain ends by Thursday evening. Some flash flooding will be possible.
With our area on the back side of the low on Friday, some wrap-around moisture will bring at least a few sprinkles or brief showers through Friday morning, but improving weather through Friday will bring back the return of sunshine and a more pleasant feel. This front will not do much to drop temperatures as it of Pacific origins, but a northerly breeze on the back side of the low on Friday will help ease the humidity a bit and allow nighttime lows to drop back into the upper 50s to lower 60s by Saturday morning.
Just in time for the weekend, our forecast greatly improves Saturday with a full day of sun and morning temperatures in the lower 60s warming up into the 80s by afternoon, so pack on the sunscreen if outdoors. This dry trend will continue for Sunday with pleasant morning and warm afternoons and the rain-free stretch of weather continues into the start of next week.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
