Draft guru Mike Detillier on BJ Blunt’s NFL potential

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - It’s been 10 years since a McNeese football player has been drafted in the NFL. Cowboy linebacker BJ Blunt aims to snap that streak following a strong career in Lake Charles.
The 2018 Southland Defensive Player of the Year has been a sleeper on many scout’s draft boards this offseason and NFL draft guru Mike Detillier said it’s his style of play that stands out.
“His aggressive nature, his ability to find the football and ball carrier and his ability to take good angles to him, is going to work. But as a specific spot, you think a weak-side linebacker position," said Detillier on Blunt’s NFL fit. "He will play a lot in the nickel and dime and again on special teams. There’s a niche for that in this league.”
Blunt, like many NFL hopefuls, may have to make his mark on special teams.
“He would be a core special-teams guy. That’s what gives him a shot to get picked. I would say a few years back that he would be a priority free agent, but what gives him a shot now is that if he goes out on the market, teams may have a lot of other teams fighting them for him," Detillier said. "As a team you think, ‘Do I pick him in round seven so I don’t have to fight?’ That’s where special teams guys get into to play here. Special teams is going to be his wheel house to get in and then, he needs to showcase his cover skills.”
Those cover skills were on display in his final two seasons at McNeese, despite having no interceptions to show for it. The New Orleans native broke up six passes a year ago and often cleaned up the short passing game with 102 total tackles. At 6-foot and 220 pounds, he has more than enough size and with a sub-4.6- second 40-time, speed shouldn’t be an issue either as a sub-package backer.
“He fits what do you see a lot in the nickel and dime coverages today. He’s a guy that can cover. These 245-pound linebackers cannot cover these tight ends and big receivers that they are putting in the slot,” said Detillier. “He fits that mold, but the bottom line is, that he has to make it first on special teams. That has to be the foot in the door for him.”
Blunt also has shown an ability to rush the passer — evident by his 11 sacks and 20 tackles for a loss in 2018. His aggressive, down-hill mentality may be what NFL teams value the most from the linebacker.
“What you see a lot today is a lot of delay stuff from linebackers. They try to catch you off guard a little bit. They throw a defensive lineman out there, but then he drops into coverage and all of a sudden the safety or linebacker blitzes and then you have issues. That’s where he can do well, too,” Detillier admitted. “He’s got great closing speed to the quarterback as a blitz guy.”
Despite the positives, Detillier believes Blunt’s lack of prototypical size at linebacker is what may end up harming his draft stock. Many analysts are projecting Blunt to be a late-round pick (4th-7th round), if not an undrafted free agent. Pre-draft interest and workouts from the Colts, Eagles, Saints, Ravens and Redskins keep his hope of having his named called alive.
“Somebody banged the drum on him for those teams. Somebody said, ‘Hey, I think he can play.’ That’s why they would go back for a second look, they aren’t accumulating frequent flyer miles,” joked Detillier. “They are there for a reason. Most likely, it’s the regional scout that saw him and said ‘Let’s get a second look at him.’ ”
Blunt has acknowledged the competition level in the Southland is also seen as a knock on his evaluation. Detillier said if not for poor grades while attending McDonough #35, he likely would have never ended up at McNeese.
“Nothing against McNeese, but that is not where he would have went if he would’ve had the grades right off the bat. But sometimes God puts you in the right place at the right time and it was the right spot for him,” Detillier admitted. "If he is playing at Auburn, Kentucky or LSU, we aren’t having this conversation. If he put up those type of numbers there, he’d be a much higher pick. Even at his size, he’d be a much higher pick. "
Detillier is a firm believer in Blunt’s NFL future. One way or another, Detillier said the fiery backer will get a chance to show he belongs.
“He will get his shot in the NFL. If he isn’t drafted, he will be a free agent, he’ll get his opportunity.”
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.