CPSO arrests two men for DWI third

Myers said CPSO responded to a call about a single-vehicle crash near Woodell Lane and Myrtle Springs Road in Westlake on April 20 at 6:40 a.m. When the deputy arrived, he observed a white car that had traveled off the roadway and struck a tree. When the deputy spoke with the driver, Shawn R. Powell, 38, of Merryville, he noticed the smell of alcohol and unsteady balance. Powell fell asleep multiple times while speaking with the deputy.