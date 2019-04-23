CPSO arrests two men for DWI third

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) - Two men in Calcasieu Parish have been arrested for third-offense DWIs in separate incidents, said Kim Myers, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Myers said CPSO responded to a call about a single-vehicle crash near Woodell Lane and Myrtle Springs Road in Westlake on April 20 at 6:40 a.m. When the deputy arrived, he observed a white car that had traveled off the roadway and struck a tree. When the deputy spoke with the driver, Shawn R. Powell, 38, of Merryville, he noticed the smell of alcohol and unsteady balance. Powell fell asleep multiple times while speaking with the deputy.
Due to Powell’s impairment and risk of falling, the deputy did not conduct a standard field sobriety test, Myers said.
Powell, who has two previous DWIs, was arrested and transferred to the CPSO for a breath intoxilyzer test, which he refused.
Myers said Powell was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on one count of DWI 3rd.
His bond is set at $36,000.
A CPSO deputy was dispatched to a gas station in Vinton in reference to someone striking a barrier in an SUV and attempting to drive off on April 22 around 11 a.m., Myers said.
When the deputy was on his way he observed the suspect’s SUV heading north and driving erratically on Toomey Road, Myers said.
After initiating a traffic stop, the deputy spoke with the driver, Theodore T. Wells, Jr., 33, of Breaux Bridge. The deputy noticed slurred speech and the smell of alcohol on Wells.
Wells, who has two prior DWI arrests in 2016, performed poorly on a standard field sobriety test and was arrested and transferred to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, where a breath intoxilyzer test revealed he was over the legal limit.
Myers said he was booked into the CCC on counts of DWI 3rd and hit and run.
Well’s bond is set at $16,000.
