Burglars smash bus into New Orleans Dollar General store: NOPD

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three masked burglars crashed a school bus into the front door of a eastern New Orleans business before taking merchandise and running away, according to police.
The burglary happened in the 10600 blk. of Chef Menteur Hwy. on April 14.
The three people were seen committing a burglary at a Dollar General store after allegedly driving a school bus into the front door of the business to gain access.
The subjects then entered the store and reportedly took numerous items from the store before fleeing the location on foot.
Anyone with information regarding this incident or the pictured subjects is asked to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070, or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.
