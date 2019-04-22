UPDATE: Suspect arrested in stabbing death of 67-year-old Oberlin man

OBERLIN, LA (KPLC) - Police in Oberlin are investigating a stabbing that resulted in the death of a 67-year-old man according to Oberlin Police Chief Grady Haynes.
The investigation began when officers responded to a call from a home on E. 5th Avenue about a man laying in a pool of blood on the floor, Haynes said.
Officers entered the home and found the body of 67-year-old Leroy Shallow on the floor. The two occupants of the home were taken into custody and questioned.
According to Haynes, after a thorough investigation, 27-year-old Serena Irene Reyes was booked Saturday night on one count of second-degree murder.
Reyes is accused of stabbing Shallow to death.
More information is expected today.
