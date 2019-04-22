UPDATE: Suspect arrested in stabbing death of 67-year-old Oberlin man

Serena Reyes (Source: Allen Parish jail)
April 22, 2019 at 10:59 AM CDT - Updated April 22 at 11:57 AM

OBERLIN, LA (KPLC) - Police in Oberlin are investigating a stabbing that resulted in the death of a 67-year-old man according to Oberlin Police Chief Grady Haynes.

The investigation began when officers responded to a call from a home on E. 5th Avenue about a man laying in a pool of blood on the floor, Haynes said.

Officers entered the home and found the body of 67-year-old Leroy Shallow on the floor. The two occupants of the home were taken into custody and questioned.

According to Haynes, after a thorough investigation, 27-year-old Serena Irene Reyes was booked Saturday night on one count of second-degree murder.

Reyes is accused of stabbing Shallow to death.

More information is expected today.

