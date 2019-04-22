VIDEO: Mickey Loomis talks Saints draft picks, trades and players

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints are looking for a handful of draft picks this year.
Leading up to the draft, which begins Thursday, Saints General Mickey Loomis spoke to the media and shed some light on a lot of different topics: the class, trading up, and their current group of pics.
“The process was exactly the same. I think when we finally got to the meetings, we probably spent a little less time talking about those guys at the very top of the draft but the process is exactly the same,” Loomis said. “Our guys evaluated every player, we talked about every player that is draftable for us and that hasn’t changed."
The draft is Thursday but as of now the saints won’t pick until Friday.
