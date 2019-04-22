Two die in motorcycle crash after vulture strike in Kansas

BARBER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - Two people are dead in Barber County after a crash that involved a vulture.
The crash happened Saturday just after 3 p.m. on River Road, 13 miles northwest of Medicine Lodge in southern Kansas.
The Kansas Highway Patrol said a man and a woman were headed southeast on River Road when a vulture came out of the north ditch and struck the driver in the head.
The motorcycle then went off the road into the north ditch, struck a barbwire fence and overturned. Both died as a result of the crash.
The victims were Brandon Husband, 43, and wife Jennifer Husband, 42, Kansas Highway Patrol said.
Brandon Husband died at the scene, and Jennifer Husband died at a hospital. Neither were wearing helmets.
Copyright 2019 KWCH and Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.