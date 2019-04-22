Suspects throw rock through glass door of La. store, steal $4,000 worth of cigarettes

April 22, 2019 at 10:54 AM CDT - Updated April 22 at 11:01 AM

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Approximately $4,000 worth of cigarettes were stolen during a heist of a Lousiana store, authorities say.

The thieves gained entry by heaving a large rock through a glass front door, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened around 11 p.m. on March 8 at a store on US 171 in Moss Bluff.

The Sheriff’s Office is releasing surveillance photos of the incident in the hopes of identifying the suspects - one of whom can be seen in the photos. Myers asked anyone with information to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 337-491-3605 or Crime Stoppers at 337-439-2222. Det. Joshua Couch is the lead investigator.

Myers said the rock thrown through the door caused more than $1,000 worth of damage. One suspect stood outside, while the other went in the store and filled two containers with numerous cartons of cigarettes.

The suspects are believed to have fled on foot south towards a wooded area, Myers said. Detectives also believe there may be a third suspect involved.

