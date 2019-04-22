Sulphur man accused of exchanging inappropriate Snapchats with juvenile

SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) - A Sulphur man has been arrested after being accused of exchanging inappropriate messages with a 12-year-old girl online, according to Kim Myers with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Chad R. Leblanc, 23, is accused of exchanging inappropriate Snapchats with a 12-year-old female. Detectives began investigating the matter on March 20, after receiving a complaint about Leblanc, Myers Said.
The investigation revealed that Leblanc had met the girl on the social media app.
Leblanc was booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center on April 17. He’s facing charges of felony indecent behavior with a juvenile. His bond was set at $300,000 by Judge Michael Canaday.
Det. Jacob Dore is the lead investigator.
