St. Bernard Parish man pleads guilty to killing ex-wife with ax

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A St. Bernard Parish man accused of killing his ex-wife with a hatchet pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and will spend the rest of his life in prison.
Mark Owens hid under the woman’s house on Sept. 27, 2017 with the ax and killed Kimberly Owens as she left her Chalmette house to go to work.
As Kimberly's mother witnessed the whole thing and tried to intervene, Mark Owens attacked her, too.
Kimberly Owens died before help could arrive.
Mark Owens later turned himself in to police.
Kimberly’s family filled the courtroom on Monday (April 22) to hear the guilty plea.
Many of them wore shirts demanding justice for the dead woman.
Kimberly’s mother was one of the people in the courtroom who made an impact statement.
“I have to tell you what a coward you are. You took her from her children. Who does that but an evil monster,” Peggy Browning said.
In 2015, Mark Owens was accused of dragging Kimberly into a home and holding her hostage. A restraining order against Mark Owens was terminated in December of 2016.
“I’m pleased with the conviction and life sentence. It allows the family to move forward without having to relive this horrible crime at trial,” District Attorney Perry Nicosia said.
