Social Media influencer plotted to take internet domain at gunpoint

(CNN) - A social media entrepreneur faces 20 years in prison for a plot to take an internet domain at gunpoint.
Rossi Lorathio Adams II was found guilty of hiring his cousin to break into the home of an Iowa man who owned “doitforstate.com” an internet domain that he wanted.
“Between 2015 and 2017, Adams repeatedly tried to obtain the website but the owner of the domain would not sell it. Adams also threatened one of the domain owner’s friends with gun emojis after the friend used the domain to promote concerts,” court records show.
The cousin, Sherman Hopkins Junior, went to the man's house to force him to transfer the domain, but the victim was able to get the gun.
The victim shot Hopkins and called the police.
According to court documents, Hopkins entered carrying a cell phone, a stolen gun and a Taser.
He had pantyhose on his head and a hat, along with dark sunglasses to mask his eyes.
Hopkins was sentenced to 20 years in prison last year.
Adams is now being held pending sentencing.
He faces a maximum 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.
"At one time, Adams had over a million followers on his social media sites, which mostly contained images and videos of young adults engaged in crude behavior, drunkenness and nudity," court documents said.
