'Snap, crackle and pop’: CA homeowner goes ‘Rice Krispie,’ chases off porch pirate

LONG BEACH, CA (KTLA/CNN) - A homeowner in California says she’s fed up with porch pirates, so when she caught one on her doorbell security camera, she confronted the woman and chased her away.
An unidentified woman approached Shirah Booker’s Long Beach, CA, home with an armful of bags Thursday. Not knowing her every move was being recorded on a Ring doorbell camera, she reached into the mailbox on the porch, checked to see if the coast was clear and began opening a sealed envelope.
Booker says she watched the whole thing, and she didn’t like what she saw.
“She picked the wrong day and the wrong envelope to try to snatch up,” Booker said. “Sometimes you just have to get ‘Rice Krispie’ and snap, crackle and pop, and that’s what needed to happen.”
Booker made her way to the porch and grabbed the woman’s arm. The suspect yelled and tried to make a getaway, but Booker followed her into the yard, retrieved her mail and pushed the woman away from her property.
“Enough is enough. Stop stealing our stuff. We work hard. Go get your own stamp. Go get your own envelopes. You’re not coming around here doing this in this neighborhood,” Booker said.
Booker also called 911, which is what police say you should do in a situation like this. Authorities say it is not a good idea to confront criminals.
No arrest has been made in the case.
