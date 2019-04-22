Officials: Two arrested after officer stopping to help them finds drugs in their vehicle

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Two people were arrested after an officer found chemicals used for making meth in the bed of their truck, the chief of the Westlake Police Department said.
Police Chief Chris Wilrye said that Sgt. Jason O’Rourke was on his way to work on Saturday, April 20, 2019, when he saw a man and woman trying to unlock their vehicle in a parking lot of a Sampson Street business.
When O’Rourke stopped to help, he saw drugs in plain view inside the truck, Wilrye said.
Wilrye said the man, Charles “Bubba” Galbreath, 38, of Westlake, went inside the restroom of the store and attempted to destroy evidence. When he was arrested, he had drugs on his person. The woman, Raja Miller Smith, 30, of Sulphur, also had drugs on her.
Officers began searching the truck for more drugs and saw what appeared to chemicals consistent with the manufacture of meth in the bed of the truck, Wilrye said. The Combined Anti-Drug Task Force Team assisted in the removal of the chemicals and confirmed they were consistent with a clandestine laboratory.
Galbreath’s bond was set at $290,000 and Smith’s was set at $257,500.
Galbreath
- 2 counts possession of Diazepam
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Obstruction of justice / tampering with evidence
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Possession of CDS within 2,000 feet of school property
- Creation / operation of clandestine laboratory
- Creation / operation of clandestine laboratory within 1,000 feet of school property
Smith
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Simple possession of marijuana
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Possession of CDS within 2,000 feet of school property
- Creation / operation of clandestine laboratory
- Creation / operation of clandestine laboratory within 1,000 feet of school property
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.