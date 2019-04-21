NOPD searching for missing man last seen 10 months ago in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police are asking for help locating a 21-year-old man who was last seen in New Orleans about 10 months ago, according to an NOPD news release sent Sunday (April 21).
According to police Michael James McCormack’s mother told NOPD her son was supposed to take a bus from New Orleans to Naples, Florida on June 29, 2018 but never arrived. McCormack’s mother told NOPD she’s made “several attempts” to contact her son, but was unable to reach him.
He has not been heard from since.
McCormack is roughly 5′11″ and weighs about 176 pounds, NOPD said.
Anyone with information about McCormack’s whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD at 504-658-6080 or 504-822-2222.
