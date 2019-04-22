Medicare, Social Security face shaky fiscal futures

FILE - In this April 10, 2019 file photo, a sign is shown during a news conference to reintroduce "Medicare for All" legislation, on Capitol Hill in Washington. The financial condition of the government’s bedrock retirement programs for middle- and working-class Americans remain shaky, with Medicare pointed toward insolvency by 2026. That’s the word from the latest report by the government’s overseers of Medicare and Social Security, which paints a sobering picture of the programs, though it’s relatively unchanged from last year’s update. Social Security would become insolvent in 2035, one year later than previously estimated. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) (Susan Walsh)