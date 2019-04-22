McNeese distance runners prevail at LSU, Rice meets

“I was very pleaded to get a great run in today,” said Flanagan. “It was a huge boost for me mentally after struggling all fall, even missing the cross-country season due to injury. I was taught by an old Irish coach that distance running is 49% what you have in your legs and 51% what’s in your head. This spring, I knew I’d built up the adequate fitness to match and even beat rivals. But with this new PR today, it has given me the confidence in myself that my best days are most definitely still in front of me going into the conference meet in two weeks. It’s a great day to be a Cowboy!”