Man arrested in connection with alleged 2016 rape

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Investigators booked Junior Wright, 37, into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for first-degree rape on Saturday, April 20, 2019, after a woman made claims he raped her while driving to a high school football game in 2016.
Records show the victim told police Wright made several stops because he could not find the stadium where the game was being played. During one stop, Wright opened the door to the backseat where the victim was sitting and asked for a kiss. The victim said no.
Wright later stopped at a BREC park then entered the backseat and raped the victim, she told police.
At one point, Wright’s son turned around and asked “Dad what are you doing?” Wright told his son to “play his game and not look back there.”
Wright’s recollection of the night did not include any mention of the rape. His story about who later brought the victim home conflicted with the stories of another witness interviewed by police.
Wright was later arrested and charged.
