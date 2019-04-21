Man accused of beating 65-year-old during home invasion arrested Friday after incident at hotel

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The search for the suspect accused of brutally beating a 65-year-old man during a home invasion ended Friday night when police arrested Thomas Conley, 28, at a local hotel.
Police booked Conley into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Saturday, April 20, on multiple charges, including attempted first-degree murder, home invasion, simple criminal damage to property and disturbing the peace.
Records show Conley kicked in the door of a home in the 2600 block of Lydia Street on Friday, April 12. Once inside, Conley began assaulting an occupant with a metal pole.
The victim was able to get a bat to defend himself during the attack, but was quickly disarmed. A second person jumped in and battled Conley with a pole, but he only stopped and fled when a third person arrived with a handgun and threatened to shoot him.
The victim suffered multiple injuries, including a nose fracture during the attack.
Investigators later located Conley at Holiday Inn near College Drive where police detained him for harassing guests and arrested him in connection with the home invasion.
