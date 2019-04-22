LSU’s Henry earns SEC weekly honor

LSU pitcher Cole Henry (Source: Josh Auzenne)
By Kirk Michelet | April 22, 2019 at 4:08 PM CDT - Updated April 22 at 4:08 PM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU pitcher Cole Henry has been named the SEC Co-Freshman of the Week, announced by the league Monday afternoon.

Henry (4-2, 3.26 ERA) was the Tigers starting pitcher in game two’s 13-1 victory against Florida.

Henry pitched 5.1 innings, limiting the Gators to one run on four hits with no walks and a career-high 12 strikeouts.

He shared the weekly honor with Connor Noland of Arkansas.

Other weekly award winners:

  • Player of the Week: Casey Martin, Arkansas
  • Pitcher of the Week: Emerson Hancock, Georgia

