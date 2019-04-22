LSU’s Henry earns SEC weekly honor

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU pitcher Cole Henry has been named the SEC Co-Freshman of the Week, announced by the league Monday afternoon.
Henry (4-2, 3.26 ERA) was the Tigers starting pitcher in game two’s 13-1 victory against Florida.
Henry pitched 5.1 innings, limiting the Gators to one run on four hits with no walks and a career-high 12 strikeouts.
He shared the weekly honor with Connor Noland of Arkansas.
Other weekly award winners:
- Player of the Week: Casey Martin, Arkansas
- Pitcher of the Week: Emerson Hancock, Georgia
