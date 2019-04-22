Jennings Police investigating car burglaries

JENNINGS, LA (KPLC) - The Jennings Police Department is investigating some overnight vehicle burglaries, according to a post on the Jennings Police Facebook page.
The suspects appear to be going house to house looking for unlocked cars. Four suspects were caught on camera around the E. Academy Avenue area. Multiple cars were broken into and even one vehicle theft was reported last night.
Jennings police ask that residents take their keys out of their car, report suspicious activity, and if anyone has information about the break-ins call 337-821-5513.
