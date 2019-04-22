FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warming back up; threat of heavy rain late-week

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - After not being able to ask for any better weather for your Easter weekend, we won’t break that pattern yet for your Monday, although humidity values are creeping up and temperatures aren’t starting off as chilly this morning which means the afternoon will be a bit warmer and muggier. South winds will kick up 10 to 15 mph and send temperatures into the upper 70s to near 80 by this afternoon as a few fair-weather clouds start to develop, although not blocking the sunshine completely!
Tonight, look for a bit more cloud coverage as the evening and overnight progresses with southerly winds lightening up a bit and temperatures at night only falling into the upper 50s to lower 60s. The moisture returning could lead to some fog developing by early Tuesday morning, so that could be an issue for the morning commute tomorrow! Tuesday will be a bit cloudier but rain looks unlikely with highs tomorrow in the upper 70s with breezy south winds 10 to 15 mph and gusty at times during the afternoon.
Our next significant weather maker begins to take shape mid-week as a trough of low pressure over Texas helps generate a surface low pressure over south central Texas on Wednesday that will push closer to Louisiana Wednesday night into Thursday moving along a slow moving front. This means rain chances go up much higher late Wednesday into early Thursday with some locally heavy downpours possible as rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches will be possible from Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon.
At this time, the severe weather threat looks negligible, but we will continue to monitor these trends and update you if it looks to be more of a threat than it currently appears. Right now the main threats will be from the heavier downpours that could lead to some flash flooding concerns by early Thursday, so stay tuned for more on that as well!
The low and front will push east of the area by Friday but some wrap-around moisture could lead to a few additional showers as was the case with our previous system last Friday. Timing is key though as all of this clears out in time for the weekend with the forecast for Saturday and Sunday looking great followed even further along with a much drier trend of weather for much of the following week as well!
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
