First Alert Forecast: Rain chances increase later this week with our next storm system

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Through the rest of the day, there will be many clouds around with a peek or two of sunshine every now and then. It should not be complete overcast. The good news is that I do not expect any rain. The temperatures are warming up and should reach the upper 70s today. Overall, it should be a nice rest of the day.
This evening, there will be more clouds that increase. So, as the sun goes down, it may be really nice, or a bland looking sunset. It all depends if the clouds can break apart enough to the west to allow for the sun to peek through and make it pretty. There will still not be any rain. The temperatures will be falling from the 70s to the 60s after sunset.
Overnight, it will be mostly cloudy. The clouds will continue to increase overnight. I do not expect any rain at all tonight. There should be a slight breeze out of the south. The wind, along with the cloud cover, will help keep temperatures warmer. Lows tonight will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Tuesday will have more clouds around and this time, a slight chance of rain. Right now, I am keeping the rain chance at only 10%. Any rain we see will be very limited and small. It will be mostly cloudy with limited sunshine. Temperatures will be very close to the 80 degree mark. Even though it won’t be a sunny day, it should still be a nice day with no significant rainfall.
Wednesday will have slightly higher rain chances. There will be a 20% chance of rain for the day. This is from a system to our west that will bring a cold front through by Thursday. As the system gets closer on Wednesday, there could be a few showers that pop up ahead of the cold front. Hence the 20%. It would not be a bad idea to have an umbrella just in case. It should also be a windy day as the cold front gets closer. Temperatures should reach the lower 80s in the afternoon.
Thursday is when I expect the cold front to pass through. That is why I have increased the rain chance to 70%. There will be a good chance for heavy showers and a few thunderstorms. As far as any severe weather, it is possible. Anything we do see, will be a low risk. Flooding may be the biggest issue with the expected heavy rainfall. We will continue to monitor the storms as we get closer. As of now, I would prepare for plenty of rain throughout the day.
Friday is trending in the right direction. I do not think there will be a lot of rain. I am optimistically putting only a 20% chance of rain on Friday, hoping the rain will be gone by then. A high pressure will be building in, helping clear the rain away. The clouds will slowly be clearing away as well. It all depends on how fast this system decides to move.
Over next weekend, the rain chances are looking low. I have taken the rain chance out completely for Saturday and Sunday. Both days should be mostly sunny. It is looking like it will be very nice to get outside. Temperatures will also be warm and reach the mid 80s in the afternoon. It may even be nice enough to sit by the pool this weekend!
