First Alert Forecast: Rain chances increase later this week with our next storm system

Wednesday will have slightly higher rain chances. There will be a 20% chance of rain for the day. This is from a system to our west that will bring a cold front through by Thursday. As the system gets closer on Wednesday, there could be a few showers that pop up ahead of the cold front. Hence the 20%. It would not be a bad idea to have an umbrella just in case. It should also be a windy day as the cold front gets closer. Temperatures should reach the lower 80s in the afternoon.