1 woman killed, another critically injured in NY ax attack

NEW YORK (WPIX/CNN) - Police in New York have found a person of interest after two women were attacked with an ax Saturday morning, but they aren’t releasing a name yet.
Twenty-year-old Savannah Rivera was found hacked to death in her apartment.
Angela Valle, a 21-year-old who also lives there, was critically injured.
Authorities found a 4-year-old girl unharmed in a separate bedroom.
At a press conference Saturday, police said they believe the victims knew their attacker. They found an ax in a dumpster nearby, but have not positively identified it as the weapon.
Copyright 2019 WPIX via CNN. All rights reserved.