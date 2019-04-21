Southwest Louisiana celebrates Easter Sunday

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Easter Sunday is a day to celebrate new beginnings.
On this day, Christians celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ on the third day after his crucifixion, and the end of the 40 days of Lent, according to CNN.
It’s a day that can bring hope to people, no matter what they’ve gone through in their lives.
“Jesus Christ rose from the dead. He’s paid the price for our sin," said Pastor James Bertrand with Power Church International in Lake Charles.
It’s a day celebrated by people in all walks of life, and it’s a time to put aside our differences and come together.
“There is hope and love in Jesus. And we want the whole world to know that. And we want Lake Charles to know that," said Anne Self with Trinity Baptist Church.
