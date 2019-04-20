No. 10 LSU baseball takes series over No. 25 Florida with win in Game 3

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - No. 10 LSU came out strong again in the rubber match to take the weekend series from No. 25 Florida at Alex Box Stadium Saturday.
The Tigers (26-15, 11-7 SEC) came away with the 11-2 win over the Gators (26-16, 7-11 SEC).
RELATED STORIES:
Eric Walker started on the mound for LSU and allowed just two runs on six hits in 5.2 innings of work. He struck out five batters and walked no one. He improved to 3-3 on the season with the win. Zack Hess relieved him and struck out three batters, while only giving up two hits. Devin Fontenot closed things out for the Tigers.
LSU scored all the runs it needed in the first inning and continued to pound Florida throughout the game. A single by Antoine Duplantis in the first sent Josh Smith home. Later, Cade Beloso reached first base on a fielder’s choice that plated Brandt Broussard. Then, a double by CJ Willis scored Duplantis to put the Tigers up 3-0.
In the second inning, a double by Smith sent Dean Bianco home. Later, another single by Duplantis scored Smith again. Then, Daniel Cabrera grounded into a double play, but Broussard still safely crossed home plate for the 6-0 lead.
The Tigers put up three more runs in the third inning. Cory Acton hit a two-run shot to finally put the Gators on the board in the fourth inning. In the fifth inning, Smith hit a solo home run for the 10-2 lead. LSU scored another run in the sixth to go up 11-2.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.