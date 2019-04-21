LSU gymnastics finishes as runner-up in national championship

FORT WORTH, TX (WAFB) - LSU had brilliant performances from all of its gymnasts but the Tigers came up a little short, finishing as the runner-ups in the national championship finals.
LSU scored a 197.8250. It was the highest finish in school history in the national finals. This is the third time in four years the Tigers have finished second. Sarah Finnegan’s 9.95 on bars was the best of all competitors.
Oklahoma won with a 198.3375. UCLA was third with 197.5375 and Denver finished fourth with a 197.000.
