First Alert Forecast: Clouds and rain chances are set to increase this week

Monday will present some slight changes. There will be more clouds that increase later in the day. In the morning, there should still be a lot of sunshine. The good news is that I do not expect any rain from these clouds. It will still be windy though. The winds will be up to 5-10 mph out of the south. This may increase the humidity as well. Temperatures will reach the upper 70s, and possibly the lower 80s in the afternoon.