First Alert Forecast: Clouds and rain chances are set to increase this week

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - This evening, it will be nice and clear. There will be no rain around us with no clouds around. It should be great weather for anything outdoors. Especially if you are going to grill out for supper! Temperatures will be in the 70s. After sunset, it will fall to the 60s. it will still be nice and clear and quite pleasant.
Overnight, it will be very nice. There may be a few small clouds, but overall, it will be mostly clear. There will not be any rain. With the clouds slowly returning and there being a slight southerly breeze, the temperature will be a little warmer tonight. Lows will be in the upper 50s. Some places may not fall out of the 60s.
Monday will present some slight changes. There will be more clouds that increase later in the day. In the morning, there should still be a lot of sunshine. The good news is that I do not expect any rain from these clouds. It will still be windy though. The winds will be up to 5-10 mph out of the south. This may increase the humidity as well. Temperatures will reach the upper 70s, and possibly the lower 80s in the afternoon.
Tuesday will have more clouds around and this time, a slight chance of rain. Right now, I am keeping the rain chance at only 10%. Any rain we see will be very limited and small. It will be mostly cloudy with limited sunshine. Temperatures will be very close to the 80 degree mark. Even though it won’t be a sunny day, it should still be a nice day with no significant rainfall.
Wednesday will have slightly higher rain chances. There will be a 30% chance of rain for the day. This is from a system to our west that will bring a cold front through by Thursday. As the system gets closer on Wednesday, there could be a few showers that pop up ahead of the cold front. Hence the 30%. It should also be a windy day as the cold front gets closer. Temperatures should reach the lower 80s in the afternoon.
Thursday is when I expect the cold front to pass through. That is why I have increased the rain chance to 60%. There will be a good chance for heavy showers and a few thunderstorms. As far as any severe weather, it is unclear. It is possible, but there is a chance the strongest storms may miss us. We will continue to monitor the storms as we get closer. As of now, I would prepare for plenty of rain throughout the day.
Friday is tricky as far as what to expect. There is some discrepancy about what the system will do by Friday. The cold front will likely pass through, but there could be some showers that wrap around the low-pressure system. I am optimistically putting only a 20% chance of rain on Friday, hoping the rain will be gone by then. The clouds will slowly be clearing away as well. It all depends on how fast this system decides to move.
Over next weekend, the rain chances are looking low. I have taken the rain chance out completely for Saturday and Sunday. Both days should be mostly sunny. This is assuming the system that comes through on Thursday will continue to move to the east away from us. If that is the case, we will have beautiful weather next weekend. Temperatures will also be warm and reach the mid 80s in the afternoon.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.