Cowboys drop double-header and series to Demons

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboys dropped both games in Saturday’s double-header, 6-0 and 6-5, and lost the series against the Northwestern State Demons two games to one. The two games could not have been more different, with the Demons dominating in game one and then game two being a knock-down, drag-out dog fight.
In game one, Jonathan Ellison (2-3) would get the start for the Cowboys and give up two runs on three hits in only 2.0 innings of work. Ellison was credited with the loss and was be relieved by junior Hunter Reeves to start the third inning.
The Demons, behind a strong outing by their starter Nathan Jones, won game one 6-0. The Cowboys were only able to muster three hits on the game, one from each Clayton Rasbeary, Jake Dickerson, and Jake Cochran.
In game two, the Cowboys' starting pitcher Cayne Ueckert (4-3) got the start on the mound. Ueckert would finish with 4.0 innings pitched, gave up three runs on five hits, struck out six batters and got the no-decision.
After a silent game one by the McNeese offense, they would come alive in a game two were there were a total of five lead changes.
In the top of the eighth, with the game tied at five, the Cowboys had the bases with no outs, but then struck out three straight times and could not plate the go ahead run. In the bottom half of the inning, the Demons would capitalize on McNeese mistakes and take the lead for the final time.
McNeese will be back on the field Wednesday night against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs in Joe Miller Ballpark at 6 p.m.
Game 1
KEY INNINGS
2nd | The Demons scored the first runs of the game on a two-run home run and led 2-0 after the second.
3rd | The Demons scored two more runs on two hits to extend their lead to 4-0 after the third.
5th | In the bottom of the inning, the Demons scored one run on a hit-by-pitch to extend their lead to 5-0.
8th | In the bottom half, the Demons scored one more run to bring the score to its final 6-0.
MCNEESE NOTES
Offense:
In game one, the Cowboys offensively had three combined hits, one by Clayton Rasbeary, Jake Dickerson, and Jake Cochran.
Pitching:
Junior left-handed pitcher Jonathan Ellison got the start for the Cowboys in game one of the double-header. Ellison pitched a total of 2.0 IP, give up two runs on three hits, strikeout one batter, and his third lose on the season.
Hunter Reeves entered the game to start the bottom of the third and pitched 2.1 innings, gave up three runs on two hits, walked four batters, and struck out one.
Bryan King entered the game in the bottom of the fifth. King finished the game with 3.2 IP, surrender one run on four hits, and six strikeouts.
Game 2
KEY INNINGS
2nd | The Demons jumped out to an early 1-0 lead after a solo home run.
3rd | In the top of the inning, Julian Gonzales led the inning off with a hard-hit solo home run over the right field fence to tie the game at one. Two batters later, Carson Maxwell hit a no-doubt solo home run to left center field to give the Cowboys a 2-1 lead after the third inning.
4th | The Demons scored two runs on a solo home run and a double to take a 3-2 lead after the fourth.
6th | In the top of the inning, Payton Harden hit a single up the middle of the infield and then stole second base. Two batters later, Clayton Rasbeary hit a moon shot over the right field fence to reclaim the lead for the Cowboys 4-3. In the bottom of the inning, the Demons tied the game up 4-4.
7th | In the top half, Dickerson led the inning off with a single, followed by Dustin Duhon reaching on a hit-by-pitch. After Dickerson and Duhon advanced on a wild pitch, Maxwell was intentionally walked to load the bases for Payton Harden. Harden then hit a ball up the middle of the infield and was stopped by the second baseman on a diving play, but everyone advanced safely giving Harden the RBI and the Cowboys a 5-4 lead. In the bottom of the inning, the Demons once again tied the ball game up, making it 5-5 to end the inning.
8th | The Demons in the bottom of the inning reclaimed the lead and brought the score to its final the lead 6-5.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.