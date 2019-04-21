Cowboys drop double-header and series to Demons

7th | In the top half, Dickerson led the inning off with a single, followed by Dustin Duhon reaching on a hit-by-pitch. After Dickerson and Duhon advanced on a wild pitch, Maxwell was intentionally walked to load the bases for Payton Harden. Harden then hit a ball up the middle of the infield and was stopped by the second baseman on a diving play, but everyone advanced safely giving Harden the RBI and the Cowboys a 5-4 lead. In the bottom of the inning, the Demons once again tied the ball game up, making it 5-5 to end the inning.