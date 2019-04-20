SWLAPreps softball playoffs: quarterfinal round recap

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The quarterfinal round of the LHSAA softball playoffs saw nine #SWLApreps teams with dreams of playing next weekend in Sulphur. Below is a list of all the scores from day one and the schedule for day two of the quarterfinal round.
Through Friday night, Evans is the only Lake Area team to punch its ticket to Sulphur.
Class 5A
(8) Walker 8 - (1) Sam Houston 2
(6) Denham Springs at (3) Barbe - 4/20, 1:00 PM
Class 4A
(11) DeRidder at (3) West Ouachita - 4/20, 2:00 PM
Class 3A
(1) Brusly at (8) South Beauregard - 4/20, 4:00 PM
Class 2A
(4) Kinder at (12) Bunkie - 4/20, 1:00 PM
Class 1A
(1) LaSalle 13 - (9) Grand Lake 1
(3) Montgomery 8 - (11) Merryville 0
Class C
(4) Evans 12 - (5) Georgetown 6
(7) Hackberry at (2) Calvin - 4/20, 2:30 PM
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.