SWLA Arrest Report - April 19, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 19, 2019.
Scottie Darrell Bryan, 46, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.
Allison Ann Ashford, 35, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (5 counts); resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.
Dyllan Anthony Levy, 18, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; property damage between $1,000 and $50,000; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana.
Kella Marie Lee, 54, Cruelty to animals.
Justin McKenzie Haydel, 29, New Iberia: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.
Carlos Demark Dennis Jr., 23, Lake Charles: First offense possession of Marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule I drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less).
Aaron Allan Delaney, 63, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm.
Dilmonta Lamarlon James Bilbo-Jasmine, 22, Sulphur: Obtaining CDS from multiple health care practitioners; possession of drug paraphernalia; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule V drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; carrying a weapon during a crime.
Roberta Janeen Cedillo, 44, Iowa: Domestic abuse.
Cody Mitchell Segovia, 33, Palacios, TX: Possession of stolen things between $5,000 and $25,000; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less).
Sharanda Nicole Ford, 30, Lacassine: Possession of a Schedule II drug; use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less).
Rusty Joseph Benoit, 36, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor.
Anthony James Landry, 34, Lake Charles: Burglary; contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
Tamika Theresa Belton, 32, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; domestic abuse.
Marcus James Boudreaux, 35, Iowa: Disturbing the peace; battery of a police officer; resisting an officer.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.