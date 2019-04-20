Officer praised after saving skunk stuck in cup

“They can get their head in this opening, it’s big enough to do that, but once they are in here, they can’t get it off,” said Officer Ron Kaszas, after a skunk got its head stuck in a cup. “I got out, I got my towel out of the car as I keep in there for rain and stuff like that. I put the towel over the skunk real quick with gloves on, grabbed the cup, and then hurried up and jerked off its head and stepped out of the way and hope to God it doesn’t spray.”