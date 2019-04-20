No. 10 LSU rebounds to rout No. 25 Florida in Game 2

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - No. 10 LSU exacted a little revenge in the second game against No. 25 Florida Friday night at Alex Box Stadium.
The Tigers (25-15, 10-7 SEC) put a 13-1 beatdown on the Gators (26-15, 7-10 SEC).
Cole Henry started on the mound for LSU and struck out a career-high 12 batters in 5.1 innings of work. It was the most strikeouts for a Tiger pitcher in an SEC game since Alex Lange had 13 strikeouts in 2013 against Kentucky. Henry improved to 4-2. Todd Peterson picked up his second save of the season.
Cade Beloso was 3-for-5 at the plate, with a home run.
After a scoreless first inning, Beloso put LSU on the board by crossing home plate on a groundout by Saul Garza.
The Tigers extended their lead in the second when a double down the right field line by Daniel Cabrera plated Josh Smith for the 2-0 lead.
A solo home run in the fourth inning put Florida on the board.
LSU then exploded in the next two innings. In the bottom of the fourth, a single by Brandt Broussard allowed Bianco to score. Then, the Tigers pulled off the double steal and a throwing error by the catcher sent Smith home. A single up the middle by Antoine Duplantis plated Broussard to put LSU up 5-1.
In the fifth inning, Beloso started what would be a five-run inning by hitting a solo home run to right field. With the bases loaded, Dean Bianco was hit by a pitch and CJ Willis reached home. Later, a single by Smith plated DiGiacomo and a sac fly by Broussard sent Garza home. And, a groundout by Duplantis allowed Bianco to score for the 10-1 Tigers lead.
In the bottom of the seventh, Cabrera hit a three-run dinger to right field to put LSU up 13-1.
The rubber match is set for Saturday at 2 p.m.
