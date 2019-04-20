McNeese Splits doubleheader with Nicholls

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - McNeese softball split a Southland Conference doubleheader here Saturday against Nicholls by picking up a 4-2 win in the series finale to avoid a series sweep. Nicholls won the first game 8-1 to claim the series after defeating the Cowgirls 3-2 Friday night.
McNeese improved to 24-25 overall and 15-6 in the SLC while Nicholls fell to 28-18 overall and 17-4 in conference action.
The Cowgirls will travel to South Alabama next Wednesday then will make a stop at Southeastern Louisiana next weekend for a conference series before returning home May 3-4 to conclude the regular season against Lamar.
GAME 1 (Nicholls 8, McNeese 1)
T3- Nicholls scores four runs on four hits, two walks and a wild pitch to take the early lead. Nich 4, McN 0
B4- McNeese avoided the shutout by scoring a run off a two out RBI single to centerfield by Sara Geier that scored Alayis Seneca
T6- Nicholls scores two more runs in the sixth on an RBI single by Caitlin Garcia then Samantha Mracich scored on a throw down to second base that caught Corynn Major stealing. Nich 6, McN 1
T7- Nicholls added two more runs on a two out two RBI double to right center by Kali Clement. Nich 8, McN 1
NOTES:
*- Nicholls picked up 11 hits including four doubles off three McNeese pitchers
*- McNeese picked up six hits
*- Justyce McClain and Sara Geier led McNeese with two hits apiece
*- Both teams left five runners stranded
•- Four of McNeese’s five runners stranded were in scoring position
GAME 2 (McNeese 4, Nicholls 2)
T1- Nicholls took an early lead for the third straight game off a two out two run homerun by Kasey Frederick. Nich 2, McN 0
B2- McNeese tied the game off a pinch-hit RBI single by Tayler Strother and a Nicholls error. Nich 2, McN 2
B4- Strother came through again with an RBI double to give McNeese the lead, its first of the series. McN 3, Nich 2
B5- Cowgirls extended their lead off an RBI ground out by Alayis Seneca that scored Toni Perrin
NOTES
*- McNeese picked up seven hits and held Nicholls to five
*- Tayler Strother led McNeese with two hits including one double. One hit came as a pinch hitter before the other coming after she entered the game at third base
*- Alexsandra Flores improved to 10-8 on the year with the complete game.
*- Nicholls Emily Danenhower absorbed her first loss of the season to fall to 4-1
