McClain sets McNeese hit record in game one loss to Nicholls

McNeese (23-24, 14-5 SLC) missed a chance to tie the game at two all in the fourth inning with no outs. Demi Boudreaux led the inning off with a double to left center then pinch runner Taylor Edwards advanced to third on a sac bunt by Kaylee Lopez. Landry helped her cause by snagging a line drive from Alayis Seneca for the second out in what would have been a single up the middle had she not caught it. Landry got out of the inning when she got Aubree Turbeville to fly out to center to end inning.