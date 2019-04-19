LSU football picks up commitment from 4-star LB

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The same day the LSU football team lost a four-star commitment, the Tigers picked up a commitment from a four-star linebacker.
Josh White, an outside linebacker from Houston, TX, released a video on Twitter to announce his decision.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder was named the District 17-6A Defensive MVP as a junior in 2018.
He had 96 tackles, with 11.5 of those counting as tackles-for-loss (TFL). He had one sack and four forced fumbles.
According to 247Sports Composite, White is ranked as No. 20 for outside linebackers and No. 42 overall in the state of Texas. His overall national ranking is No. 269.
