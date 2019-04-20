Louisiana Spirits holds second annual adult Easter egg hunt

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Easter weekend is filled with Easter festivities across the Lake Area, including Louisiana Spirits’ second annual adult Easter egg hunt.
Instead of candy and toys, the eggs are filled with tickets for Louisiana Spirits merchandise and alcohol.
“It’s something good for adults to have a good time on an Easter break weekend," said Bridget Moreau, one of the hunters.
Everyone had their eyes on the prizes, rushing the fields as soon as the cannons blasted.
Adam Carter with the distillery said the event attracted close to 400 people.
He said it’s so successful because adults don’t just want to do the hiding, they also want to do the finding.
“It’s just a lot of fun. You don’t get this fun with adults too much, adults usually have to watch the kids do all the hunting," Carter said.
