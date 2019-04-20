Fisbeck’s 9th-inning grand slam sends McNeese over Demons

NATCHITOCHES- Nate Fisbeck’s one out, ninth-inning grand slam rallied McNeese to a 7-4 Southland Conference win over Northwestern State here Friday night in the first game of a three-game series.
The series will conclude with a 1 o’clock doubleheader on Saturday and game two will begin 40 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.
Northwestern State (21-15, 10-9 SLC) scored the first run of the game in the bottom of the first inning on a couple of Cowboy miscues and then stretched their lead to 4-0 after a three-run home run over the left field wall in the third inning.
After those four runs, the Cowboys (20-18, 7-9 SLC) took over the game and scored seven unanswered runs over the final six innings of the game.
McNeese's junior starting pitcher Rhett Deaton (4-3) got the start on Friday night for the Cowboys. Making his tenth start of the season, the junior pitched 5.0 innings, gave up four runs on three hits, struck out three batters, walked five batters, and got the no-decision.
The Cowboys bullpen was represented very well by Peyton McLemore and Will Dion on Friday. Both pitchers pitched 2.0 shutout innings, faced six batters, didn’t allow a hit, didn’t allow a base runner and struck out four batters apiece.
Fast forward to the top of the ninth inning, Cowboys are down 4-3 with the top of the lineup coming to the dish. Carson Maxwell reached base on a hit-by-pitch, Payton Harden drew a walk, and then Shane Selman hit a single into left field to load the bases. Two batters later, Nate Fisbeck stepped into the box and on a 2-2 count hit the go-ahead grand slam over the left field wall to give the Cowboys a 7-4 victory.
