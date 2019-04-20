Fisbeck’s 9th-inning grand slam sends McNeese over Demons

Fast forward to the top of the ninth inning, Cowboys are down 4-3 with the top of the lineup coming to the dish. Carson Maxwell reached base on a hit-by-pitch, Payton Harden drew a walk, and then Shane Selman hit a single into left field to load the bases. Two batters later, Nate Fisbeck stepped into the box and on a 2-2 count hit the go-ahead grand slam over the left field wall to give the Cowboys a 7-4 victory.