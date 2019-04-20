First Alert Forecast: Great weather for Easter; Rain chances increase next week

On Easter Sunday, it will be abundantly sunny. There will be no chance of rain. It should be perfect weather for the kids to go Easter egg hunting. It may be best for the kids to do any egg hunting in the late morning when it is a little warmer but not too hot. The temperature in the afternoon will reach the upper 70s. Some areas may reach the 80 degree mark. The winds will also pick up out of the south around 5-15 mph. So, it may be a breezy day.