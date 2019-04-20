First Alert Forecast: Great weather for Easter; Rain chances increase next week

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - This evening, it will be nice and clear with no rain around. Even the clouds will be limited. It should be a nice sunset with no clouds, but still some color to the sky. I do not expect it to bee too cold either. Temperatures will be falling from the 70s to the 60s after sunset.
Overnight, it will remain nice and clear. There will not be any chance of rain. There will be a slight southerly breeze which will help keep the temperature a little warmer. It will only cool down to the mid 50s. it should be a nice start to the day for Easter.
On Easter Sunday, it will be abundantly sunny. There will be no chance of rain. It should be perfect weather for the kids to go Easter egg hunting. It may be best for the kids to do any egg hunting in the late morning when it is a little warmer but not too hot. The temperature in the afternoon will reach the upper 70s. Some areas may reach the 80 degree mark. The winds will also pick up out of the south around 5-15 mph. So, it may be a breezy day.
Monday will present some slight changes. There will be more clouds that increase later in the day. The good news is that I do not expect any rain from these clouds. It will still be windy though. The winds will be up to 5-15 mph out of the south. This may increase the humidity as well. Temperatures will reach the upper 70s in the afternoon.
Tuesday will have more clouds around and this time, a slight chance of rain. Right now, I am keeping the rain chance at only 10%. Any rain we see will be very limited and small. It will be mostly cloudy with limited sunshine. Temperatures will be very close to the 80 degree mark.
Wednesday will have slightly higher rain chances. There will be a 30% chance of rain for the day. This is from a system to our west that will bring a cold front through by Thursday. As the system gets closer on Wednesday, there could be a few showers that pop up ahead of the cold front. Hence the 30%.
Thursday is when I expect the cold front to pass through. That is why I have increased the rain chance to 60%. There will be a good chance for heavy showers and a few thunderstorms. As far as any severe weather, it is unclear. It is possible, but there is a chance the strongest storms may miss us. We will continue to monitor the storms as we get closer.
Friday is tricky as far as what to expect. There is some discrepancy about what the system will do by Friday. The cold front will likely pass through, but there could be some showers that wrap around the low-pressure system. I am optimistically putting only a 20% chance of rain on Friday, hoping the rain will be gone by then. The clouds will slowly be clearing away.
Over next weekend, the rain chances are looking low. I have a 10% chance of rain on Saturday, then no chance of rain on Sunday. Both days should be mostly sunny. This is assuming the system that comes through on Thursday will continue to move to the east away from us. If that is the case, we will have beautiful weather next weekend.
