Ex-Texas swimmer sues company over alleged tainted vitamins

AUSTIN, TX (KXAN/CNN) - A Texas swimmer is suing the maker of a multi-vitamin that she said made her fail a drug test.
Madisyn Cox blames a tainted nutritional supplement from Cooper Concepts for her suspension from the sport.
Cox, a world champion swimmer, had just set a world record in the 200 individual medley when she tested positive for a banned substance.
She blames the multivitamin trimetazidine which helps cardiovascular health.
Cox was able to trace the drug to a bad batch of multivitamins she took to increase her iron levels.
She was suspended from swimming for six months.
"I really feel like I was on the up and up with my career and hitting a great stride, and this just knocked it off its rails," Cox said.
Cooper Concepts responded to the lawsuit saying it has since pulled the product and is “saddened and disappointed” that Cox missed competitions.
The swimmer recently graduated from University of Texas and is back to training.
She's currently working to qualify for the Olympics.
Copyright 2019 KXAN via CNN. All rights reserved.