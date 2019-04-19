Woman sentenced to more than 3 years in jail for faking kidnapping

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A judge sentenced a Hammond woman to more than three years Thursday in prison for faking her own kidnapping.
Prosecutors argued Sharday Monique Thomas, 32, not only faked the kidnapping, but also sent texts to her ex-boss demanding $4,500 in ransom. The FBI eventually unraveled the plot and caught the woman in Jackson, MS.
Thomas pleaded guilty to wire fraud in January.
On November 27, 2018, FBI special agents in Jackson, were contacted by FBI special agents in Monroe, LA regarding allegations Thomas had been kidnapped and would be killed if a ransom was not delivered to a location in Jackson.
The purported kidnapper had contacted a former employer of Thomas by way of text messages from Thomas’s cell phone. The text messages stated that Thomas was being held against her will and instructed the former employer to bring $4,500.00 cash to an address in Jackson or she would be killed.
The text messages included specific threats such as, "No cops or she die," "I'm tired of waiting my trigger finger is itching," "Now or I'll blow her head off," and "I want my money now or she dies," among others, prosecutors said.
The former employer, who was being assisted by the Louisiana State Police, requested proof of life and spoke to Thomas on two instances. Thomas told him that she would be killed if the ransom money was not delivered as instructed.
With the assistance of the FBI office in New Orleans, FBI special agents in Jackson were able to determine that Thomas was actually at an address near the location in Jackson where the money was to be delivered.
She was captured and admitted to the crime, agents said.
Her 41 month prison sentence will be followed by three years of supervised release.
The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Louisiana State Police, and the case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Dave Fulcher.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.