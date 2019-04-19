Will Wade will NOT testify in federal trial

NEW YORK (WAFB) - A federal judge ruled Friday that LSU head coach Will Wade and Arizona coach Sean Miller will not have to testify in the upcoming college basketball bribery trial in New York, according to the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York.
The trial begins Monday for recruiting middleman Christian Dawkins and former Adidas representative Merl Code in United States District Court.
Judge Edgardo Ramos reserved the right to change his mind but it doesn’t look like jury will hear recordings of Miller or see him testify. Ramos said the testimonies would be “irrelevant” to the bribery charges against both former basketball consultants.
The FBI recorded a conversation between Wade and Dawkins, according to report by Yahoo.com released in March.
On March 28, Yahoo Sports identified Shannon Forman as the alleged middleman between Wade and Smart. Forman is a former basketball star himself and has a lot of connections in Baton Rouge sports. According to the report, multiple sources said Forman is mentioned in a taped conversation between Wade and another man at the middle of an FBI investigation.
Wade allegedly mentioned Forman as the person who delivered a “strong offer” to the player who was at Scotlandville High at the time. The report stated guard Smart called Forman a “mentor.”
According to Yahoo Sports, Wade mentioned “Shannon” as the intermediary for his “offer” for a recruit during a wiretapped phone call with Dawkins. Yahoo Sports added documents show a link between Forman and Dawkins.
Dawkins has been on several FBI wiretaps between the spring and summer of 2017. He received a six-month sentence for his part in a pay-to-play scandal.
Wade was reinstated by LSU on Sunday, April 14, three days before the announcement that athletic director Joe Alleva was stepping down.
