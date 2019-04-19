SWLA Arrest Report - April 18, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 18, 2019.
Yuliana Aguirre, 37, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Celeste Gabrielle Landry Foreman, 26, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.
Tran Paul Bush, 24, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.
David Jordan Smith, 27, Lake Charles: Robbery; burglary; contempt of court; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Eric Paul Chapman, 30, Sulphur: Theft between $750 and $5,000; burglary; theft of a firearm; aggravated battery; contempt of court; intimidating, impeding, or injuring witnesses; criminal conspiracy.
Kaelob Kyle Russell, 24, Sulphur: first offense possession of stolen firearms; possession of carrying a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon.
Jayce Michael Foreman, 29, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.
Zane Paul Victorian, 36, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); domestic abuse; battery of a dating partner.
Sean Douglas Gray, 21, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug.
Alesandra Gail Reale, 35,Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Caleb Joshua Knauf, 27, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Audrey Thorn Navarre, 28, DeQuincy: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule II drug; use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jared Mcfillen Edwards, 30, Lake Charles: Use of weapons or dangerous instruments.
Joseph Keith Laughlin, 29, DeQuincy: Forgery; theft between $1,000 and $5,000.
Mark Anthony Handy, 51, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things between $5,000 and $25,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ashley Nicole Burton, 36, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; contempt of court.
Neal Wade Haley, 33, DeQuincy: Parole violation.
Jarred Edward Chatman, 39, Lake Charles: Failure to comply with sex offender identification requirements; partial reimbursement by indigents.
Artrell La Mark Denton Sr., 30, Ville Platte: Domestic abuse; probation detainer; revocation of parole.
Isabella Rose Doucet, 18, DeQuincy: Instate detainer.
Christopher Allen Jocobs, 34, Sulphur: Violation of protective orders.
Joseph Brandon Simien, 38, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
Jody Dall Thibodeaux, 47, Ragley: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Chrisopher Adam Monceaux, 29, Sulphur: Possession of stolen things under $1,000; property damage between $1,000 and $50,000; false impersonation of a peace officer.
Desarie Delaine Dixon, 49, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; instate detainer.
David Adrian Dorow, 48, Lake Charles: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule II drug.
Xavier Roneal Brignac, 23, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; contempt of court; contempt of court; contempt of court.
