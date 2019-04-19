SNAP recipients could order groceries online from Walmart, Amazon

(WAFB) - A new pilot program is allowing shoppers who are on food stamps to order their groceries online.
Amazon and Walmart are partnering with the government in a two-year pilot program in New York City that’ll allow Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, recipients to order groceries online. The pilot will start early next week, according to the USDA.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the pilot program Thursday. In a media release, Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue said the lessons learned from the pilot program will help expand online purchasing in SNAP.
“People who receive SNAP benefits should have the opportunity to shop for food the same way more and more Americans shop for food – by ordering and paying for groceries online. As technology advances, it is important for SNAP to advance too, so we can ensure the same shopping options are available for both non-SNAP and SNAP recipients,” Perdue said.
ShopRite and Amazon are providing service to the New York City area and Walmart is providing online service in upstate New York locations.
The pilot will test online ordering and payment. SNAP participants can use their benefits to buy eligible food items, but will not be able to use SNAP benefits to pay for service or delivery charges.
More retailers are expected to participate in the pilot in the coming months. The pilot will eventually expand to other states, Alabama, Iowa, Maryland, Nebraska, New Jersey, Oregon and Washington.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.