Representative Ralph Abraham discusses governor’s race

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Representative Ralph Abraham visited Southwest Louisiana Thursday to discuss his priorities if elected to be our state’s next governor.
“First thing we’ve got to do is we’ve got to get our tax structure back," Abraham said. “To where businesses can do business and where people’s insurance rates, for instance, their car insurance rates, aren’t out the roof. That’s priority number one."
While taxes may be his number one priority, there are a few other items at the top of his to do list he wants to work on — including creating jobs and keeping people in the state to do them, as well as protecting the oil and gas industry.
“The legacy lawsuits are decimating the oil and gas industry," Abraham said. “Not only does that affect their bottom line, it affects the Louisiana tax base. But more importantly, it attacks those good good jobs that are leaving the state, going to Texas, going to Mobile, I want those jobs back.”
He said he also hopes to improve the budget — saying it needs to be spent more responsibly.
“We’ve got to look at our bridges and our roadways and of all of these $8 billion of new taxes this current administration has raised, I can’t find a dime that’s gone to roads and bridges," Abraham said. "Without that infrastructure, businesses leave, people leave. If we’re not careful, we’re going to lose a congressional district because so many good Louisiana people are leaving and finding work in other states.”
He plans to travel across the state until election day.
KPLC has reached out to the campaign of Eddie Rispone — another republican candidate for governor — we have not yet heard back.
